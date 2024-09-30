Hollyoaks spoilers: Leela Lomax shows her distrust of Abe!
Airs Wednesday 9 October on E4 at 7pm.
Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is becoming increasingly worried about her daughter, Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Leela has got a big question mark hanging over Peri’s boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and doesn’t trust him one little bit.
She thinks he’s VERY bad news for Peri.
When Peri and Abe return from their mini-break they are shocked to walk into all the fallout from Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) disastrous wedding day.
Leela’s partner, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is busy preparing for their new baby’s arrival but Leela, who lost their baby boy, Noah, when he was stillborn, is understandably feeling increasingly nervous.
When Peri and Abe return home she is feeling more stressed than ever.
Protective mum Leela decides to challenge Peri over her relationship with Abe and makes her feelings known that she doesn’t like or trust Abe.
How will Peri respond and will she prioritise her boyfriend over her mum?
Peri is hoping that Abe can win Leela and Joel round when the four of them sit down for a family dinner together.
The meal goes well and everything appears to be quite harmonious but all may not be quite as it appears on the surface!
Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is reluctantly letting his on-off girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) sleep on the couch following the huge blow-up on Sienna’s wedding day when Vicky revealed exactly what had been going on between her and groom, Ethan.
Later on Vicky and Robbie have a heart-to-heart and he seems to be softening to Vicky’s predicament.
Can he really forgive and forget what has happened?
Meanwhile, Vicky who has gone head-to-head with Sienna is now scared for her safety. She asks Robbie if he can protect her.
But is it just from Sienna or is someone else out to harm Vicky?
Later on Robbie does a dodgy deal which has a startling impact on one Hollyoaks resident.
What exactly has Robbie done and what is he covering up?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm
Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming
