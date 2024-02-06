Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay FALLS into Carter Shepherd's DANGEROUS TRAP!
Airs Tuesday 13 February 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Vulnerable Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) falls straight into Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) dangerous trap in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the morning after Ste Hay's (Keiron Richardson) drunken outburst, which led Lucas and sister Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) to spend the night at Leela's (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).
Feeling abandoned by his dad, Lucas decides to take Carter up on his offer of support sessions - unaware that the headmaster has realised he fancies boys and is planning to practise gay conversion therapy on him...
Ready to get started, Carter arrives at Leela's house to walk Lucas to school.
Leah is concerned about her brother's change of heart, but Lucas is hopeful that even if Ste can't fix himself, he still has a chance to be on the right path.
Later, Carter takes his prey to his new Student Behavioural Unit and commences the first session.
Lucas is eager to turn over a new leaf, but will he realise evil Carter is trying to 'cleanse' his homosexuality?
Meanwhile, there's cause for celebration as Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is finally well enough to be discharged from hospital.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) warns mum Leela that she needs to come clean to Joel that she lied to Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) about them being engaged.
Leela is reluctant to do so, fearing Joel still holds a torch for his ex-girlfriend.
But a card from her son Daniel forces the firefighter to tell Joel the truth about her deception.
Elsewhere, besotted Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) continues his pursuit of Cleo by preparing a romantic breakfast for her.
Cleo is shocked to discover Abe in her house and finds a note from him asking her out on a date.
The rest of the McQueens reckon Cleo should give Abe a chance so she goes to meet him for a drink.
During their date, Cleo brings up a previous night out she and Abe had together where he came across jealous.
Abe explains his side of the story and assures Cleo if she wants to walk away from him then she can.
But does he really mean it?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
