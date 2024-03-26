Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay gives his dad some DEVASTATING news!

Lucas Hay delivers some home truths to his father Ste Hay in Hollyoaks.

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) leaves his father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) devastated in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste has been released on bail after the hit and run that left Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) dead.

Tonight he tries to make amends with his own two kids Lucas and Leah (Ela May Demircan) but they tell him they can never forgive him and no longer want anything to do with him.

Ste is reeling from the rejection and is utterly heartbroken.

Lucas rejects his dad Ste and tells him he doesn't want him around. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Lucas bumps into Warren Fox and reveals that his dad is out on bail. Warren is soon hellbent on taking his revenge and making Ste suffer.

When Warren's ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) passes by she warns Warren, who is the father of her twins, Sophie and Sebastian, that he needs to put a halt to all his violent revenge plans otherwise she’ll stop him from having access to his kids.

Warren snaps back that she hasn’t got the power to stop him from seeing them even if she wanted to.

Ste is heartbroken to hear his kids don't want him anywhere near them. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, after a threatening message is left on the garage door, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tells Warren she’s not scared of him.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) doesn’t want to let Warren get away with his threats but the rest of the McQueen clan plead with Prince to stay out of it.

Prince isn’t having that though and ignores them.

Later on he’s spying on Warren and overhears gangster Fox plotting his revenge on Mercedes.

However, Prince’s cover is blown when his phone suddenly goes off and a furious Warren decides to lock him in The Loft office so he can't escape.

Can Prince find any way of warning Mercy that she could be in terrible danger from a vengeful Warren?

Warren Fox wanted Mercedes to launder money for him and has been threatening her to comply. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Rose Lomax (Ava Webster), who is now identifying as a boy, tells his parents, Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) that he wants to be called Ro from now on.

Tony agrees and wants to support Ro but Diane is really struggling to adapt to what Ro is asking.

Tony however decides to take things further and help Ro as much as he can.

With the new school term about to start, Tony goes to see head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) to tell him that from now on Rose is going to go by the name of Ro.

Will a manipulative Carter be on board with that and respect Ro's wishes?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.