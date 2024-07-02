Hollyoaks spoilers: manipulating Abe Fielding has a proposition for Cleo!

Abe Fielding has a proposition for girlfriend Cleo in Hollyoaks.

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has a proposition for Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Abusive Abe has been manipulating his girlfriend Cleo into believing her eating disorder, bulimia, is creeping back.

Her family, the McQueens, are already worried that she has relapsed but Cleo continues to shut them out.

Vulnerable Cleo has been completely manipulated and emotionally abused by her boyfriend, Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her grandmother, Pearl (Dawn Hope), come over for lunch at the McQueens, things are very awkward with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who is the secret father of Zoe's unborn baby.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is hovering over Cleo and confronts her for being sick in the toilet unaware it’s actually pregnant Zoe who is suffering with morning sickness who has been unwell.

John Paul McQueen has his suspicions about Abe and isn't pleased that Cleo is thinking of moving out with him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But John Paul won’t back down and his direct approach cases a scene in front of Abe.

Later on, and following all the interference from the McQueen clan, manipulative Abe suggest to Cleo that they move into their own flat.

Will Cleo agree and move away from her protective family?

Things get heated between Cleo and John Paul when he tries to make her see sense. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) plans a day to remember for his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), ahead of Ste’s court sentencing for Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) death.

However, the day is derailed when Ste tells James he has been working for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and is now also a target for the mystery shooter who aimed fired at Warren.

Kitty is worried to find Beau in such a state. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) comes into The Dog and finds her boyfriend, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) in a bad way.

Beau pleads with his dad, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) to stop their ultimatum.

Last week the couple was horrified whe Kitty confessed she had stolen the identity of a dead woman and they told Beau and Kitty they would have to go to the police.

As Beau unravels what will happen next?

Beau with Kitty in happier times. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) shows up to meet Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) with a bruised face and tells him she is in serious danger.

Sex worker Hannah asks Robbie to flee the village with her.

Are the two of them about to leave Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4