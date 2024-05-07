Hollyoaks spoilers: Marie uncovers Arlo's BIG secret!

Marie (Rita Simons) can't be fooled in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) despite son Arlo's best efforts to get his hands on his mum's cash!

Arlo tells Marie about his nightmares and makes demands on his mum, comparing his old life with stepmum Demi to his new life.

After playing Marie like a fiddle, he takes money from her purse.

Meanwhile, Marie makes a present for Joel and Leele - a painting of the Tree of Dexter - but it falls flat when she assumes the parents-to-be are planning to get married. Later in the evening, though, Joel proposes!

Arlo's mind is on other things, and in the middle of the night Marie catches him on the hunt for more cash. She makes him hand it back - what's he up to?

Arlo's playing his mum for a fool. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, guilty Frankie admits to JJ that she gave Morgan the medicine so Nancy would stay in her room.

At the hospital Misbah tells worried Nancy that the little girl will be fine, but she's had a overdose.

Worried she's going to get into trouble, Frankie tells JJ that she's scared Morgan is going to die. He says he'll cover for her and lie that she was in her room all night - but he warns her there will be consequences.

Is everything about to get worse?

Frankie is feeling guilty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sally rehearses her headteacher speech, and tells son John-Paul that though she is desperate to get back to teaching, she'd love him to get the job.

Later, Beau and John-Paul go to the school to check out an incident - a break-in's been reported.

They find 'repent' scrawled on the whiteboard and suspect it's linked to the conversion therapy.

John Paul and Sally both want the job. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Zain and Donny are clashing as they spend time under one roof. As Zain rages that Donny kissed his wife, what will happen next?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.