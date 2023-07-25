Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver goes on a date with Beau!

Maxine Minniver goes on a date with Beau but all is not well in Hollyoaks.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) seems to be in a better head-space when she goes on date with Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell).

Is she finally feeling more confident in tonight's Hollyoaks?

The day start with Maxine’s good friend, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) giving Beau a pep talk on Maxine and all the emotional turmoil she has been through.

Maxine has been left deeply traumatised by twisted Eric Foster, who is now behind bars. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine has been struggling with major confidence issues and the scar on her face left by prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) when he lashed out at her.

In yesterday’s episode she seemed to have turned a corner when she plucked up the courage to ask Beau out.

Tonight, they finally go on their date and Beau opens up about how he really feels about her.

But is Maxine about to have another big wobble?

And could Beau be ending their date night alone?

Beau Ramsey has developed feeling for Maxine but it hasn't been plain sailing so far. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is pleased for his mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who seems to be finding some happiness with Dr Sharon Bailey (Jamelia).

However, Warren’s controlling mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) doesn’t seem so happy about her son’s fledgling relationship with the GP.

On a more positive note, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) offers Warren some tips on how to wow Sharon.

Meanwhile, Sharon’s mother, Pearl (Dawn Hope) gives her daughter some sage advice about Hollyoaks' bad boy.

Warren (right) and Sharon (far left) pictured with Felix and Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Warren pulls out all the stops for a special date night with Sharon.

However she soon has to make her excuses to help Felix who has been badly beaten up.

When Mercedes finds out what Felix has been up to she's furious!

Over at the Lomaxes, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is struggling with her health and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) starts to question the hard-line she has taken with addict Donna-Marie.

Donna-Marie soon talks Leela into giving back her phone so that she can look at pictures of her late daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

She also promises Leela that she will find a support-worker to help her manage her addictions.

Donna-Marie has recently relapsed and ended up back in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, later on Donna-Marie leaves the house to go and visit her daughter’s grave at the cemetery.

Whilst there, she bumps into Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and apologises to her for her recent relapse.

Meanwhile Leela stays overnight with her new boyfriend, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) unaware that Donna-Marie has gone out!

Zoe fills in Hunter on the background of her former colleague and mother of Freya, Lexi Calder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) talks to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about the murder of former undercover police detective, Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) who was the mother of one of his pupils, Freya (Ellie Henry).

Zoe starts sharing stories about her former colleague and she and Hunter soon find themselves bonding and forming an unexpected new friendship.

