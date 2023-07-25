Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver goes on a date with Beau!
Airs Thursday 3 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) seems to be in a better head-space when she goes on date with Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell).
Is she finally feeling more confident in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
The day start with Maxine’s good friend, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) giving Beau a pep talk on Maxine and all the emotional turmoil she has been through.
Maxine has been struggling with major confidence issues and the scar on her face left by prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) when he lashed out at her.
In yesterday’s episode she seemed to have turned a corner when she plucked up the courage to ask Beau out.
Tonight, they finally go on their date and Beau opens up about how he really feels about her.
But is Maxine about to have another big wobble?
And could Beau be ending their date night alone?
Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is pleased for his mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who seems to be finding some happiness with Dr Sharon Bailey (Jamelia).
However, Warren’s controlling mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) doesn’t seem so happy about her son’s fledgling relationship with the GP.
On a more positive note, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) offers Warren some tips on how to wow Sharon.
Meanwhile, Sharon’s mother, Pearl (Dawn Hope) gives her daughter some sage advice about Hollyoaks' bad boy.
Later on, Warren pulls out all the stops for a special date night with Sharon.
However she soon has to make her excuses to help Felix who has been badly beaten up.
When Mercedes finds out what Felix has been up to she's furious!
Over at the Lomaxes, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is struggling with her health and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) starts to question the hard-line she has taken with addict Donna-Marie.
Donna-Marie soon talks Leela into giving back her phone so that she can look at pictures of her late daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).
She also promises Leela that she will find a support-worker to help her manage her addictions.
However, later on Donna-Marie leaves the house to go and visit her daughter’s grave at the cemetery.
Whilst there, she bumps into Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and apologises to her for her recent relapse.
Meanwhile Leela stays overnight with her new boyfriend, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) unaware that Donna-Marie has gone out!
Plus, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) talks to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about the murder of former undercover police detective, Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) who was the mother of one of his pupils, Freya (Ellie Henry).
Zoe starts sharing stories about her former colleague and she and Hunter soon find themselves bonding and forming an unexpected new friendship.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
