Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen delivers bombshell confession!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a bombshell confession in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following yesterday’s dramatic episode in which her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) was sentenced in court for his crimes, there are more shocks to come.

Tonight Mercedes plucks up the courage to face Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and drops some news about her son Bobby and Tony’s late sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) that leaves them reeling!

Mercedes is distraught and can’t help blaming herself for recent events.

How will Tony and Diane react to this latest revelation?

Tony and Diane Hutchinson are aghast when Mercedes tells them what she knows in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) advises DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) to talk to Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who has broken the news that she is going to be leaving the village to move back in with her birth mother.

DeMarcus and Vicky, who was fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), have grown really close in recent months and DeMarcus has really fallen for Vicky in a big way.

He’s devastated by the thought of her moving far away and suggested that they try and have a long-distance relationship.

However, Vicky quashed all his hopes when she said that would never work.

Vicky told a gutted DeMarcus she didn't think a long-distance relationship would ever work. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After listening to Pearl’s words of advice DeMarcus publicly tells Vicky just how much she means to him and Scott has a starring role in the public declaration!

What has Scott got up to?

Will the young couple decide to try and keep a relationship going?

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is organising a women’s rally but her sister Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) thinks that the posters publicising the event are too tame.

Lizzie says they should go with a much bolder approach.

Lizzie records a video on social media urging women to come and join the rally leading her dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to tell her how proud he is of her and what she's doing.

Dave (left) is worried that his wife Honour could be sacked from her job thanks to Eric in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Dave approaches Tony and Diane and asks them to try and talk some sense into Eric so that he doesn’t press charges against his wife, Honour (Vera Chok).

Earlier in the week Honour paid Eric a visit in prison wanting to understand the influence Eric has had over her son, Mason (Frank Kaur).

However things quickly got very heated between Eric and Honour and Honour lashed out.

Now prisoner Eric says he is going to take action against her.

Will Tony and Diane be able to talk him out of it or have they got other things on their minds right now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4