Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen delivers bombshell confession!
Airs Friday 27 Jan 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) makes a bombshell confession in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Following yesterday’s dramatic episode in which her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) was sentenced in court for his crimes, there are more shocks to come.
Tonight Mercedes plucks up the courage to face Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and drops some news about her son Bobby and Tony’s late sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) that leaves them reeling!
Mercedes is distraught and can’t help blaming herself for recent events.
How will Tony and Diane react to this latest revelation?
Meanwhile, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) advises DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) to talk to Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who has broken the news that she is going to be leaving the village to move back in with her birth mother.
DeMarcus and Vicky, who was fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), have grown really close in recent months and DeMarcus has really fallen for Vicky in a big way.
He’s devastated by the thought of her moving far away and suggested that they try and have a long-distance relationship.
However, Vicky quashed all his hopes when she said that would never work.
After listening to Pearl’s words of advice DeMarcus publicly tells Vicky just how much she means to him and Scott has a starring role in the public declaration!
What has Scott got up to?
Will the young couple decide to try and keep a relationship going?
Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is organising a women’s rally but her sister Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) thinks that the posters publicising the event are too tame.
Lizzie says they should go with a much bolder approach.
Lizzie records a video on social media urging women to come and join the rally leading her dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to tell her how proud he is of her and what she's doing.
Later on Dave approaches Tony and Diane and asks them to try and talk some sense into Eric so that he doesn’t press charges against his wife, Honour (Vera Chok).
Earlier in the week Honour paid Eric a visit in prison wanting to understand the influence Eric has had over her son, Mason (Frank Kaur).
However things quickly got very heated between Eric and Honour and Honour lashed out.
Now prisoner Eric says he is going to take action against her.
Will Tony and Diane be able to talk him out of it or have they got other things on their minds right now?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.