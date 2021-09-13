‘Hollyoaks' spoilers: Mercedes McQueen makes a drastic decision

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes to a very BIG and drastic decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on the McQueen family tries to process the fact that Cher Winters’ (Bethannie Hare) online friend, ‘Jade’ is much closer to home than any of them previously knew.

When the revelation comes to light, Mercedes stuns everyone with a big announcement.

What has she decided?

Timmy Simmons has become obsessed with Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, secret spy Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) continues to sabotage the relationship of Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Timmy, who is working for Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) continues to make good use of Peri’s cloned phone.

As he watches Juliet from afar, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) catches him and assumes that Juliet must be the person who Timmy has got a crush on.

Peri Lomax has no idea that Timmy has cloned her phone and has been spying on her. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Peri and Juliet make plans to go away on a holiday together.

However their plans are thwarted when Juliet discovers that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has fired her.

Under Timmy’s watchful eye, Juliet fibs and tells Peri that she quit her apprenticeship.

Peri offers to pay for the holiday with her student loan. However, in a pique of jealousy, an angry Timmy interferes.

Sid Sumner had a great time on his date. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is on a high following a date that was out of this world.

Later Sid bumps into his mate Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

Sid soon discovers that Imran has been lying about going to university because he didn’t get the grades that he needed in his exams.

He offers Imran some advice and convinces his mate that he just needs to be honest with his mum, Misbah (Harvey Virdi).

Will Imran confess all to Misbah and how will she react if she learns about his deception?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm