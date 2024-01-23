Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen RUMBLES Warren Fox's DEADLY plan!

Will Mercedes be able to save Felix before Warren strikes?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) revenge against Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is thrown into jeopardy when suspicious Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) starts asking questions in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) knows exactly what her son is planning, and is keen to make sure Mercedes doesn't find out.

Trying to throw the pregnant McQueen off the scent, Norma offers to take Mercedes shopping on the pretense of wanting to get to know her better.

Meanwhile, Felix begins to realise Warren hasn't invited him out to catch a few fish.

Knowing full well what Foxy is capable of, Felix decides to hatch his own plan...

How far will Warren go to avenge Ella's death? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As tensions rise between the two men, back in the village Mercedes is starting to question why Warren wanted to take Felix to the woods.

Suddenly realising her fella might have a sinister agenda, Mercedes confronts Norma - demanding to know the truth.

Will Norma come clean, and can Mercedes find Warren and Felix before tragedy strikes?

Will Felix be able to flee Warren's clutches? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the manor house, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is becoming more and more desperate to get answers on Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) whereabouts - unaware that he's already dead.

Rafe met his maker on the day of his wedding day to Sienna, when he was attacked by his secret wife Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and later succumbed to his injuries.

Dilly discovered Rafe's lifeless body and made the decision to cover up his death in favour of pushing on with her revenge plan against Sienna.

Hoping to throw her rival off the scent, Dilly tells Sienna she's heard from Rafe, who's in France.

However, something about the story doesn't sit right with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) so she urges Sienna to carry on digging.

Dilly spins Sienna another wicked lie about missing Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) guilty conscience gets the better of him when he sees Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) dropping the box containing the order of service for Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) funeral.

Unable to face Cindy knowing that his actions resulted in the fatal car smash that killed the teen, Ste runs past without helping to pick the booklets up.

Will his out of character behaviour raise suspicion?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm