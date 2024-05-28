Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen terrified for her unborn twins!
Airs Wednesday 5 June on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) starts to worry about her unborn twins in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mercedes, who had her own experience of a stillborn baby, baby Gabriel, her child with Silver McQueen (David Tag), has been feeling jittery ever since the recent sad news that Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) lost her unborn baby Noah.
Tonight, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) takes Mercedes for a check-up on the twins.
Mercy is hugely relieved when she is told by the medics there are two healthy heartbeats.
Warren tells her from now on she really needs to focus on the future and try and stop worrying.
However she’s got other things on her mind. Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) tells Mercedes that they need to raise their game in order to break Grace Black (Tamara Wall) out of prison.
Right now though, Mercedes is preoccupied with Hunter McQueen’s (Theo Graham) upcoming funeral and is finding it hard to think about anything else.
Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is in trouble for secretly heading off to Manchester for her ballet audition without telling her parents.
Tonight dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and mum, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) tell her she’s banned from going to London and blame her for her brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) missing his all-important football training.
Darren feels bad though and later softens and promises Frankie he’ll try and help her achieve her dreams but his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) thinks Frankie should stay living with them and not move to London.
Later on Frankie has a HUGE admission for Nancy and it all kicks off in the Osborne household with terrible consequences.
Over at the Maalik’s, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and lodger Donny Clark (Louis Emerick), upset Misbah’s husband, Zain, when they accidentally break a plant whilst messing around together.
Once again the chemistry between Misbah and Donny who have shared a kiss, is glaringly obvious, prompting Zain to feel shut out and jealous.
Later on Donny meets up with Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) and asks if she’d like to go for a coffee with him.
Zain feels a bit better about the situation but Misbah is secretly devastated that Donny is showing an interest in Norma.
Meanwhile, siblings Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) settle into the flat together.
Dilly is wobbling a bit due to a note that Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) has left her and which has upset her.
What exactly has Martha, who claims to be the women’s grandmother, said?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.