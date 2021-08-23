‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Misbah Maalik rocked by family bombshell

Misbah Maalik (Harvery Virdi) is rocked following the recent HUGE revelation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode a shock confession in the Maalik household left everyone reeling. Tonight all eyes are on Misbah as the revelation leaves doctor, Misbah, speechless.

Marnie Nightingale has an accident at her cafe, Salon De Thé. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) lets her grand-daughter Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) do some extra work in her cafe for her so Juliet can boost her CV with some extra experience, Marnie ends up skidding on the floor that Juliet has freshly mopped.

Doctor Misbah Maalik rushes to Marnie's aide. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Doctor Misbah runs to Marnie’s aide. However a mystery man, who is also in the café quickly interrupts and offers his own medical opinion on Marnie’s injury.

Marnie soon joins the dots about the identity of the man and Misbah is forced to admit that the man is Shaq’s dad, Ali.

Back at the hospital, Misbah, who recently confided in Marnie that Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is in fact her biological son, remains shaken up by the family reunion.

Preoccupied medic Misbah has big things on her mind and leaves nurse Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in charge of new patient, Marnie’s, care.

However with Marnie in agony, Cleo decides to administer painkillers without any supervision. Is she putting Marnie at risk?

Tony Hutchinson has done everything within his power to save The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, restaurant boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is feeling sentimental following the end of his business, The Hutch, which fell into financial ruin.

Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) feels sad for her husband and helpless that she can’t do anything to make things better.

A worried Diane does her best to try and cheer Tony up but can she make any difference? And is this really an end of an era for The Hutch and what will Tony do to make ends meet now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm