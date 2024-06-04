Hollyoaks spoilers: Murder! Can Kitty Draper keep her father's body hidden?

Kitty Draper and Beau have tried to cover up Declan's murder in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) tells boyfriend Beau that they urgently need to move her father Declan’s body in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kitty’s abusive father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) was recently killed by Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul-Bell) during a frantic fight in which Beau was racing to save Kitty who had been kept prisoner by Declan in the cabin by the lake.

Declan got into a vicious fight with Beau by the lake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Kitty and Declan have been sent into a panic when John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) recently announced he was going to head off to the cabin to try and track down some of Carter Shepherd’s (David Ames) associates.

Will Kitty and Beau be able to hide Declan’s body before anyone else gets there first and discovers the horror that has unfolded?

Zoe Anderson recently found out she is pregnant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is pregnant with twins, congratulates Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) on her baby news.

Detective Zoe recently found out she was expecting, however unbeknownst to everyone else the father of her baby could be Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who Zoe had a secret one night stand and NOT her late boyfriend, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), Prince’s brother who tragically died.

Zoe still doesn’t know if she’s going to keep her baby but she tells Mercedes that she will follow her gut.

Hannah Ashworth pictured with Robbie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, prostitute Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) begs Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to help save her from her pimp who she says is threatening her.

However, it seems manipulative Hannah has a hidden agenda and is actually planning to fleece Dave of the money he’s put aside for his honeymoon with new wife Cindy (Stephanie Waring).

Plus, young Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) bonds with Ant Hutchinson (William Thompson).

Ant’s dad, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) gives Arlo’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) a pep talk and tells her she needs to stop being so overprotective of Arlo.

Will Marie, who doesn’t even want Arlo to go to school, start to realise she needs to back off?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4