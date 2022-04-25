Hollyoaks spoilers: Nadira has a BIG proposition for Shaq!

Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) stuns Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nadira, who has recently grown close to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has been left reeling from the events of the past few days.

Nadira had a heart-to-heart with Juliet, with both women opening up about their problems and feelings.

However, Juliet was taken aback when Nadira made a surprising move and leaned in to kiss her!

Tonight, and with the fallout of previous days still playing on her mind, Nadira makes a SHOCKING proposition to Shaq!

But will she get the answer she’s expecting and hoping for?

Or is she heading for yet more turmoil with unpredictable Shaq?

Meanwhile, Juliet is desperate to make things up to her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Peri was left very upset in yesterday’s episode when Juliet had some harsh news for her.

Tonight, Juliet is determined to patch things up with Peri.

Will she be able to win her forgiveness?

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) have hatched a drastic plan to keep gambling addict, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) away from all temptations.

However, their plan isn’t panning out as they’d hoped.

Tonight, things get heated between all the Nightingales.

James ends up making a terrible mistake that leaves one of his family injured!

Is this the wake-up call lawyer James needs to sort his life out and get back on track before he does any more damage?

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) comes to the realisation that his mate, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) might not be around for his wedding day.

Darren makes a drastic change to plans for the nuptials, but how will Nancy (Jessica Fox) react to the big switch?

Plus, a game of truth or dare allows Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) to open up as they confide in partner Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) about their problems with intimacy.

Is this is what’s needed to make Ripley and Brooke’s relationship stronger?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm