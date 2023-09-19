Hollyoaks spoilers: Nadira Valli has a SHOCKING confession to make!

Nadira Valli has a BIG confession to make in Hollyoaks.

Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is forced to confess the truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on and following the SHOCK MURDER of influencer, Rayne Royce (Gemma Donovna), a bereft Romeo arrives back in the village with Nadira and her friend, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) to the shared house.

Romeo is distraught as he looks around at Rayne’s belongings.

Suddenly Rayne’s bad side and all the stunts she pulled, pale into insignificance as Romeo recalls all the good times the two of them shared together.

Romeo is still in shock following the murder of his girlfriend Rayne Royce. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Devastated Lacey is conflicted. She loved Rayne but was their friendship real?

An agitated Nadira is clearly distracted and Lacey questions why she is avoiding answering the phone to her boss Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) when he is only calling her to make sure she's ok following Rayne's shock murder.

Under pressure and anxious Nadira confesses to Lacey that she stole the huge sum of money from Rafe’s account and used the company credit card he'd entrusted her with to pay for the luxury villa Rayne was so desperate to secure.

Lacey Lloyd is shocked when Nadira tells her what's been going on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nadira blames Rayne, who assured her she would pay her back, for piling the pressure on her but Lacey won’t hear anything said against her best mate.

However later on, when she starts to go through Rayne’s content, Lacey makes a SHOCKING discovery.

Rayne (above) and Lacey had been best mates for years. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is certain that his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is hiding something.

However, a strong-willed Warren refuses to share what's on his mind.

Joel suspects he may have relapsed and be back abusing painkillers again.

Will Warren reveal the truth and share recent dramatic events involving Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood)?

Meanwhile Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) is still keen to host a ball in memory of his late father.

His plans are currently being scuppered by councillor Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who has blocked plans for a firework display and is against the event.

Lord Rafe is planning a ball in memory of his late father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rafe’s sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is hungover and Rafe's furious that his sister has got drunk whilst she's supposed to still be in recovery.

Rafe rails at her partner-in-crime, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), but the pair soon bury the hatchet when Dilly and Ethan propose a plan to help win round Tony and get the ball back on track.

Dilly and Ethan are in trouble with Rafe but come up with a plan to appease him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ethan plays to Tony’s ego and lures him and his mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) to a boozy meal at Rafe’s.

Will the schmoozing pay off or is Rafe about to make another INCRIMINATING discovery?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4