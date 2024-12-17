Hollyoaks spoilers: Nana McQueen and Myra arrive for Christmas but there is terrible news!

Nana and Myra McQueen arrive in Chester for Christmas.

It’s Christmas Eve and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) and Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) arrive at the McQueen family home ready for some celebrations.

However they are shocked by what they find in tonight’s Hollyoaks which has a double-bill of episodes starting at 7pm on E4 (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair who have flown in from their home in Alicante for Christmas are devastated to see Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) looking so unwell.

Mercedes has recently begun chemotherapy to target her bowel cancer but was given bad news by doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) in yesterday’s episode.

Myra and Nana are distressed when they realise just how ill Mercedes is with bowel cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Mercedes tells Myra about her diagnosis, Myra is hurt that she has been kept in the dark.

The McQueens rally together and decide they need to make Christmas an extra special day this year.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) goes to see Mercedes but, with Myra there, she tells him he needs to leave.

However, a determined Freddie doesn’t want to stay away and later he climbs in through the window where he catches Mercedes unaware and tells her he is in love with her!

Myra tries her best to support Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Freddie tells Mercedes he is in love with her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Freddie’s wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is not pleased when she notices Freddie has slipped away from the party at the Love Boat.

Will she track him down?

Meanwhile, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) confronts her son, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) for telling her she killed Ethan when it was in fact his daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who was the true murderer.

Jez admits that he has known all along that it was Sienna. At the grotto Sienna and Martha confront Jez.

Sienna is rattled that Jez seems to have calmly accepted what she has done and has spent weeks pretending he didn’t know the truth.

Sienna Blake has made a killer confession. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

She confesses to Jez what really happened at the wedding and tells him that she wants to go to the police and set the record straight because she can’t live with the guilt.

In a heart-to-heart Jez pleads with her not to.

He tells her it’s her duty to look after her twin children Sophie and Sebastian.

Back at the Blakes and faced with the joy of Christmas, Sienna stays silent.

However, Martha hasn’t forgotten Sienna’s confession.

Is she just biding her time before she speaks out?

Nancy had to make a public appeal for Darren after he had been missing for months. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osbornes, dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is trying to put things right with his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) after having gone mysteriously AWOL for weeks.

A remorseful Darren insists that from now on he will always put family first and Nancy is doing her best to put on a brave face.

However, more drama erupts when an unexpected visitor turns up at the Osbornes.

Elsewhere, Myra comes back from the hospital with some good news about Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Freddie wants Mercedes to run away with him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her fiancé Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) host a Christmas party and love is in the air.

However, things get awkward with Freddie and Mercedes both there.

The two of them, who have recently fallen for each other, sneak off to an upstairs room where they share some precious stolen moments together.

But how will Mercedes respond when Freddie suggests the two of them should run away together? Tomorrow!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.