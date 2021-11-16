‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nate Denby sets a TRAP for the Deveraux family

Nate Denby sets a trap for the Deveraux family. But will they fall for it?

Nate Deby (Chris Charles) is determined to get to the killer truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Undercover cop Nate teams up with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to set a trap for the Deveraux family.

Nate now knows that Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) have something to do with the disappearance of Nate’s former lover, Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

Lisa Loveday was killed while asleep in a hotel bed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Toby murdered Lisa in a case of mistaken identity back in 2020 and he and his sister Celeste have been hiding the killer secret ever since.

As Nate and Grace plot to expose the truth they’re pleased when one of the Deveraux family falls into the trap they’ve set.

Meanwhile Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) plan for their honeymoon.

However another postcard addressed to the Deveraux family reveals that Nate hasn’t done with them yet. What has the undercover cop got up his sleeve now and should the Deverauxs be very afraid.

Are the happy couple about to have their dreams shattered? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who became Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) latest victim when he attempted to traffick her to Mexico for a rich client, is struggling to keep her anxieties at bay.

When Maxine realises that Fergus’s reign of terror may not be over yet, she’s scared out of her mind.

What will Fergus’s next move be?

Juliet and Peri were both victims of Fergus's hidden camera operation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, the victims of Operation Bluebird; Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), are given shocking new information.

The three women were all secretly spied on by Fergus’s CCTV operation which secretly filmed women in their homes for paying clients.

What is the latest twist in the saga and has evil Fergus delivered another blow in their quest to expose his dispicable crimes?

Nancy is devastated by Darren's vanishing act. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus a new friendship between fellow teachers, Olivia (Emily Burnett) and Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox), could be forming when Olivia lends a helping hand to Nancy.

Nancy is at her wits end following her partner Darren’s mysterious vanishing act and has no idea that Darren is being held against his will.

She is convinced the unreliable dad has walked out on her and their family again.

An upset Nancy gives Darren, who has got form for having affairs, a deadline to return.

Will anyone come to Darren’s rescue before it’s too late?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm