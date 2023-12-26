Hollyoaks spoilers: New TWIST in the Rayne Royce murder case!

Lacey reveals new evidence has come to light in Rayne's murder case!

Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) makes an explosive return in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and reveals a shocking truth about the night Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) was murdered.

The paralegal was last seen in the village back in October, when she called time on her fledgling romance with Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) and announced she was leaving to pursue a job offer.

But Lacey's homecoming is far from a happy one when she turns up at the shared house, and Nadira slams the door in her face!

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) are back from their romantic trip away, but are brought back down to earth with a message from Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).

He wants answers about why Peri swiped Rayne's mobile phone, knowing it contained evidence that could prove Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) innocence.

Will she admit she stole the device to divert suspicion away from her and Romeo?

Will Peri 'fess up to stealing Rayne's mobile phone? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After a bit of persuasion, Lacey is able to convince Nadira and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) to hear her out.

She explains to the pair that Rayne was wearing a pair of sunglasses with a hidden camera in the night she was killed.

But more interestingly, the glasses were never logged in the police evidence reports - meaning that the killer could have taken them.

And so the plot thickens...

Sienna wants to be spend some alone time with Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, scheming Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) continues to sabotage Rafe (Chris Gordon) and Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) attempts to spend time together.

Secret spouses Dilly and Rafe are in cahoots to bring Sienna down, but Dilly is struggling to watch her husband getting cosy with the enemy.

Later, Sienna plans a romantic surprise for Rafe, hoping that they'll be able to enjoy a bit of quality time - just the two of them.

But will jealous Dilly have other ideas?

John Paul is baffled by Carter's sudden change of heart. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is left confused by Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) mixed signals.

He thought the headteacher was ready to go public about his sexuality, and hopefully embrace their blossoming relationship - but Carter pushes him away.

Unbeknownst to JP, someone has rumbled their affair and issued Carter with a disturbing threat.

Realising his lover is struggling to be honest with himself, John Paul offers his support and gently reassures Carter that he's prepared to wait for as long as it takes.

Vicky and Dillon support Andre on his first day of sixth form. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, it's Andre Clark's (David Joshua-Anthony) first day of sixth form at Hollyoaks High.

As the teens prepare to welcome the newcomer, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) apologises to Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) for publicly rejecting her at the New Year's Eve party.

Wanting Leah to be happy, Dillon and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) encourage her to try and make a go of things with Andre.

But will she pluck up the courage to ask him out?

Meanwhile, Dillon tries to support Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), who's been having a tough time since stepdad James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) locked him in a shed as punishment for his bad behaviour.

But when Dillon starts to show Andre more attention, Lucas gets jealous and snaps at his friend.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm