Hollyoaks spoilers: Newcomer Rex shows his evil side!

Newcomer Rex (Jonny Labey) is about to give resident badboy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a run for his money in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight it looks like Warren may have met his match when Rex announces he wants to buy him out of his dodgy business enterprises.

However, when Warren refuses to sign over any of his share, the gloves are off!

Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is being blackmailed by Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) gets the shock of her life when she is convinced she’s seen a ghost from her past.

Who or what exactly has she seen?

Hannah Ashworth with Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, when Rex lines up a new client for sex worker Hannah, it’s Dave who comes to her rescue and helps Hannah to escape.

However, has Dave just put himself in serious DANGER for intervening with Rex’s plans?

Meanwhile, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is worried that if his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) gets her new promotion at the hospital, she won’t have as much time for him anymore.

Nurse Cleo is after a promotion at work but Abe isn't happy about the prospect. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo reassures Abe that that’s not going to happen and says they can make date plans for the two of them.

Later at work, Cleo is delighted to find she’s landed the role of Senior Nurse.

However, her abusive boyfriend Abe is not so delighted.

Instead of congratulating Cleo he quickly turns aggressive when she changes their dinner plans in the midst of her celebrating.

Cleo is delighted when she's told by doctor Misbah that she's got the promotion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, at The Dog, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) suggests they take the party home for a proper McQueens knees up and Cleo is overjoyed when she gets home to see a surprise party has been arranged for her!

The McQueens think Cleo's promotion is a great reason to have a party! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, things take an awkward turn when she comments on Abe’s absence unaware it was him who organised the whole thing.

Abe soon makes an appearance and begins plying Cleo with booze.

Cleo has soon drunk way too much and Abe convinces her she needs to be sick.

He then posts a picture of her online just after she’s thrown up. What is his sinister plan?

Abe is secretly topping up Cleo's drinks with strong booze in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul McQueen gets into the party spirit! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus a heartbroken Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) goes to see Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and she tells him she’s signed the postmortem forms for their baby son who was tragically stillborn.

An overwhelmed Leela admits to Joel that she hasn’t had the strength to tell her older son, Daniel what has happened to his brother.

Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), has some making up to do after her falling out with friends Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Tonight she surprises them both with tickets to the hottest gig in town….Taylor Swift!

Will the Tay Tay concert finally bring the girls back together?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4