Hollyoaks spoilers: Newcomer Rex shows his evil side!
Airs Monday 17 June on E4 at 7pm.
Newcomer Rex (Jonny Labey) is about to give resident badboy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a run for his money in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight it looks like Warren may have met his match when Rex announces he wants to buy him out of his dodgy business enterprises.
However, when Warren refuses to sign over any of his share, the gloves are off!
Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is being blackmailed by Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) gets the shock of her life when she is convinced she’s seen a ghost from her past.
Who or what exactly has she seen?
Later, when Rex lines up a new client for sex worker Hannah, it’s Dave who comes to her rescue and helps Hannah to escape.
However, has Dave just put himself in serious DANGER for intervening with Rex’s plans?
Meanwhile, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is worried that if his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) gets her new promotion at the hospital, she won’t have as much time for him anymore.
Cleo reassures Abe that that’s not going to happen and says they can make date plans for the two of them.
Later at work, Cleo is delighted to find she’s landed the role of Senior Nurse.
However, her abusive boyfriend Abe is not so delighted.
Instead of congratulating Cleo he quickly turns aggressive when she changes their dinner plans in the midst of her celebrating.
Later, at The Dog, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) suggests they take the party home for a proper McQueens knees up and Cleo is overjoyed when she gets home to see a surprise party has been arranged for her!
However, things take an awkward turn when she comments on Abe’s absence unaware it was him who organised the whole thing.
Abe soon makes an appearance and begins plying Cleo with booze.
Cleo has soon drunk way too much and Abe convinces her she needs to be sick.
He then posts a picture of her online just after she’s thrown up. What is his sinister plan?
Plus a heartbroken Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) goes to see Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and she tells him she’s signed the postmortem forms for their baby son who was tragically stillborn.
An overwhelmed Leela admits to Joel that she hasn’t had the strength to tell her older son, Daniel what has happened to his brother.
Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), has some making up to do after her falling out with friends Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).
Tonight she surprises them both with tickets to the hottest gig in town….Taylor Swift!
Will the Tay Tay concert finally bring the girls back together?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.