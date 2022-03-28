Hollyoaks spoilers: Old wounds open for Diane Hutchinson and husband Tony

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is struggling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) came face-to-face with the brother he has never met before, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Tony has been getting to know his long-lost brother, Eric Foster (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight at The Dog, the Hutchinson family, including Tony’s sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) are all smiles as they make up for lost time.

They start filling in Eric on some of the big events that he’s missed in their lives.

However, raking over the past soon brings up some old wounds for Tony and his wife Diane.

What traumatic memories have resurfaced?

Later on Verity starts to question Eric on what has been going on with him?

Verity Hutchinson wants long-lost brother, Eric, to fill in all the gaps. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It soon becomes clear that Eric has plenty of secrets of his own.

When Verity decides to take matters into her own hands, will Eric reveal the truth about what has brought him back to Hollyoaks after all this time?

Tony (above) wants to know everything about Eric but it's putting a strain on his relationship with wife, Diane. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and his girlfriend Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) organise a night out with their friends.

Lizzie soon finds herself playing cupid for her sister Serena (Emma Lau) when she finds out who her secret crush is.

Elsewhere, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is committed to helping the environment and goes all in with a change to her diet.

Ste Hay has got a job to do for Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is on a mission for Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) but he goes to extreme measures when he breaks into Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) flat.

Ethan has lost his trust in Sienna and is on the hunt for some incriminating evidence.

Will Ste find what he’s looking for or is he about to get caught in the act?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm