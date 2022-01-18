‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ollie Morgan has a DANGEROUS plan

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) hatches a dangerous plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Thanks to his girlfriend Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) Ollie has found out that Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been writing to one of his father, Luke’s attackers.

Cindy has been corresponding with Stephen McGregor, who was sentenced to three years in prison for being part of the group who attacked Luke when he was raped in March 2000 by Mark Gibbs (Colin Parry).

Cindy has been writing to Luke's attacker, Stephen McGregor. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Having found Stephen’s contact details, Ollie arranges to meet with Stephen by posing as his dad Luke (Gary Lucy).

When Becky finds out what Ollie is planning she’s incredulous, telling him it’s a very bad idea indeed.

Worried about what Ollie is planning, Becky turns to her arch-nemesis, Cindy, telling her what is going and and asking her for her help.

Becky asks her nemesis, Cindy (above) for her help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Luke himself encounters Stephen on his way to the park but as the pair talk about old times, does Luke, who has advanced dementia, really understand what is going on and realise exactly who Stephen is?

Luke Morgan runs into Stephen McGregor (pictured). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Does Luke realise that Stephen was the man who attacked him all those years ago in 2000 when he was raped? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s games night at the Chen-Williams household, but Serena (Emma Lau) isn’t in her usual high spirits.

She’s not looking forward to a night of board games and to make matters even worse she realises that her step-sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) has invited Sid along for the evening.

As things get competitive within the family, Serena suddenly blurts out a shocking secret.

Later on, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) offers Sid some relationship advice!

Serena Chen-Williams blurts out a shocking secret at her family's games night. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cindy throws herself into trying to find out what’s going on in Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz's (Haiesha Mistry) marriage.

Cindy knows something is very wrong between the newlyweds and she needs to know what.

When she talks to Yazz, she gives her food for thought.

Can Yazz and Tom resolve their differences and get their relationship back on track?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm