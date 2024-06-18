Hollyoaks spoilers: Oscar Osborne makes another shocking discovery!
Airs Thursday 27 June on E4 at 7pm.
Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) has already seen incriminating footage of JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) attacking his twin sister Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and in tonight’s Hollyoaks, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) he is about to make another shocking discovery relating to JJ.
Frankie is plucking up the courage to tell the police the truth, that JJ attacked her and NOT her step-mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox) as she has previously claimed.
However a manipulating JJ steps in and convinces his twin not to come clean to the cops and promises her he will never touch her again.
What will Frankie decide to do?
Meanwhile Oscar is ALARMED when he discovers the golden boot covered in blood which immediately implicates JJ again.
Will he tell his parents what he’s uncovered?
Elsewhere Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was arrested in yesterday’s episode for attacking Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and tonight he finds himself being questioned by detective, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).
Is Warren going to be in yet more trouble or will he be released without charge?
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) confides in Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) that she’s stolen keys to The Loft and is going to find evidence to prove that Warren sold the dodgy drugs that killed Prince’s brother, Hunter (Theo Graham) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) meets with her estranged husband Zain (Jonas Khan) in the hope of getting back together.
However, she’s worried that Zain isn't on the same page as her.
She is taken aback when he comes clean and announces he's been offered a job in Scotland. And what’s more…he wants Misbah to go with him!
Will Misbah decide a move to Scotland to save her marriage is what she wants too?
Meanwhile, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) offers Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) some advice as he contemplates a fresh start.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
