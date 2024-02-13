Hollyoaks spoilers: Patrick Blake RETURNS from the DEAD!
Airs Friday 23 February 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has a visit from her dead father Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday's episode, Dilly was ordered to leave the village by Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey). He'd been harbouring his former girlfriend from the police and had even agreed to go on the run with her.
But last-minute doubts had crept in and Ethan decided he couldn't abandon his family and friends.
He didn't expect to see Dilly again, but Rafe's (Chris Gordon) killer isn't done with the village yet...
Catching up with Sienna, Ethan 'fesses up to concealing Dilly and helping her flee Chester.
Dilly has been on a secret mission to destroy Sienna's life for months and the reasons why are only just becoming clear.
A photo and birth certificate confirmed to viewers that Dilly - real name Cordelia Blake - is the secret daughter of the late Patrick, making her Sienna's sister.
While Sienna is hopeful she's seen the last of her twisted sibling, unbeknownst to her, Dilly is busy breaking into Hollyoaks High - the same school Patrick was headmaster of.
Once inside, Dilly is visited by a ghost from her past as she starts hearing Patrick's voice speaking to her...
Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) informs Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) he's managed to get her job back, but warns she needs to keep her head down.
The lawyer also reveals he's arranged a visit with Kane, following his violent run-in with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).
James goes into their meeting thinking he's got the upper hand, but quickly realises blackmail isn't going to work on Kane.
Elsewhere, opportunity knocks for Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) when she finds out she's down to the final three for a big journalism job.
She shares the exciting news with mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), who has a few reservations about the role.
But after Yazz soothes her fears, Misbah realises how excited her daughter is and promises to support her career dreams.
At the Youth Centre, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is left red-faced after he stumbles while holding the punch bag for JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey).
Sensing Lucas's embarrassment, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) decides to leave and asks if he wants to join her.
JJ tries to warn Lucas off the idea of hanging out with his sister, but his words fall on deaf ears.
Two rebellious teens together sounds like a recipe for trouble!
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
