Hollyoaks spoilers: Prison? Ro Hutchinson is terrified for his future!

Ro Hutchinson fears he'll be sent to prison for the accidental stabbing.

Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) is terrified he will be sent to a young offenders institute in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Ro rushed to apologise to Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) for the knife accident that put Oscar in hospital.

However Oscar, who is deaf and has been unable to hear since his cochlear implant was damaged in the fight, was scared by Ro approaching him and struggled to run away.

Oscar was left seriously injured after getting into a scuffle with Ro and Arlo Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Nasty bully, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) immediately spotted an opportunity to make things even worse for his victim Ro and tonight he stirs the pot.

Meanwhile worried mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is frantically trying to locate Oscar who disappeared off to see his sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) at the party where unbeknownst to Oscar, Frankie had been tasked by Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) to sell drugs.

Frankie was worried to see her little brother Oscar turn up at the party where she was dealing drugs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at The Dog, Ro breaks down in tears and confides in his mum, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) about his fears of being sent to a female young offenders institute if he’s convicted of hurting Oscar.

Diane promises she will do whatever it takes to protect her son.

Diane tells her son Ro she'll do whatever she needs to do protect him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the party, there is danger and drama when one of the youngsters overdoses on the drugs that they’ve been offered.

Who has become seriously unwell and what will a panicked Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie, who have been selling the drugs on behalf of dealer Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) do about it?

Dillon and Frankie have been pressured into selling drugs by dealer Rex Gallagher. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, at Dee Valley hospital, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) receives the news that her dementia symptoms haven’t worsened as quickly as she feared.

A relieved Martha gives her manipulative son Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) lasting power of attorney.

But when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) runs into Jez he once again starts hurling accusations at him convinced that he not only killed the cat he was caring for but is up to something else too.

Ste Hay is determined to find out just what Jez Blake (left) is hiding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Ste pleads with Jez’s boyfriend, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to wake up and realise that Jez is really bad news.

Ste vows to get proof but will John Paul take Ste’s warning seriously?

Later on a relentless Ste heads over to Jez’s allotment to search for any incriminating evidence he can dig up on the gardener.

What is Ste about to discover stashed there?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.