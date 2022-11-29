Hollyoaks spoilers: PROPOSAL! Shaq Qureshi has romantic plans for Verity!

Shaq Qureshi is planning to ask Verity to marry him in Hollyoaks!

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is planning a very romantic proposal for Verity Hutchinson however there is heartbreak in store in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Shaq, who has got his ex, wedding planner Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) to help him with his plans, is gearing up to pop the question to Verity.

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has told Shaq he can use the gym to organise the romantic surprise.

However, as he waits for Verity to arrive, things are about to take a devastating turn.

Verity Hutchinson has had a very on-off romance with Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode Verity was attacked by a mystery person who hit her over the head and pushed a bookcase over on top of her.

Tonight, everyone is oblivious to the danger Verity is in.

Her brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is busy with the Christmas lights switch on in the village now that he is the local councillor.

Tony makes a heart-felt speech to all the assembled villagers unaware that his sister is not far away and in serious trouble.

Tony is gearing up to make a public speech and has no idea his sister is in terrible trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Just as he is mid-speech his face drops as he sees his badly injured sister stumble into the village, covered in blood.

Verity’s friend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is horrified to see Verity in such a bad way and quickly runs off to the gym to fetch Shaq.

Meanwhile Verity is whisked away in an ambulance, in a critical condition.

Her brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is with her in the ambulance as it races to the hospital.

Eric breaks down and promises Verity that he will be a better brother from now on.

However, there could be tragedy in store when Verity goes into cardiac arrest.

Is she going to pull through?

Or could this be the last time Eric sees Verity alive?

Eric (above) is by his sister Verity's side as she's rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Will she survive? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and in emotional scenes, brothers Eric and Tony embrace at the pub when they get the latest news about Verity.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has immediate suspicions about Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and thinks that he could have been the one to attack lawyer Verity.

However, Bobby’s mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is not having any of that and tells Goldie to keep her theories to herself.

John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has doubts about Bobby too.

However, after speaking to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), he’s relieved to hear that Bobby was performing at the school nativity at the time that Verity was attacked.

Goldie suspects that Bobby Costello (above) could have been the one to attack Verity in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, all is not as it seems.

In flashback scenes, we see exactly what happened during the attack and who was to blame!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4