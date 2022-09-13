Hollyoaks spoilers: REJECTED! Juliet Nightingale is upset by Nadira's behaviour!

Juliet Nightingale is upset by Nadira's behaviour in Hollyoaks.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is left upset by Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet has laid her heart on the line for Nadira.

Nadira’s wedding day to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) screeched to an abrupt halt when Juliet revealed how she and Nadira were in love and getting married to Shaq would be sham.

Nadira is not giving Juliet the affection she needs in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ever since then Juliet has hoped that she and Nadira can be a loving couple.

However, Nadira is struggling and is reluctant to show Juliet any affection in public, much to Juliet’s upset.

Juliet revealed her affair with Nadira on her wedding day to Shaq and the wedding was called off in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Juliet has got more worries on her mind because of Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Juliet was really concerned to hear that Sid had been in touch with drug-dealer Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) who is currently in prison.

Tonight Juliet warns Sid to keep well away from Victor.

However it seems like Juliet’s advice is falling on deaf ears.

Sid has been convinced by Victor that he has had a character transformation and is now a changed man.

He has even agreed to go to the funeral of Victor’s mother, saying he can relate to losing a parent which is why he has shown Victor some empathy.

What is Victor Brothers plotting from his prison cell and what has he got planned for Sid in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks as if he has made a fatal error.

When Victor makes a call from prison it quickly becomes clear that he planning something very sinister indeed.

What is he planning to do to Sid who was partly responsible for getting him locked up in prison?

Norma Crow is furious that James Nightingale has turned against her in Hollyoaks and plots her payback! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) ropes James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) in with getting residents to sign up to the new gym in the village that she has opened.

James is on board and even agrees to wear an elaborate costume to pull in potential fitness fans.

However, James is suddenly put into a blind panic when he sees Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barbers) name on the sign-up form.

Scary criminal, Norma aka The Undertaker, is out for revenge after James has landed her in it and turned against her.

Lawyer James is suddenly terrified that Norma is secretly watching him and plotting her next move.

Is he right to be afraid?

Newlyweds Misbah and Zain have hardly been able to raise a smile since returning from their honeymoon in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Shaq enlists the help of Nadira to try and reunite newlyweds Misbah Maalik (Misbah Maalik) and Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan).

Even though their plans fail, it looks like there is going to be some happiness on the horizon when Misbah and Zain’s missing suitcases finally arrive.

The pair were upset when all their luggage got lost on their honeymoon!

Tony Hutchinson has been getting carried away with festival plans in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is full steam ahead planning the upcoming carnival for Hollyoaks.

Tony has got a big vision for the fun and is organising festival games and an escape room.

However one person who’s not so happy about it is his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) when she starts to feel ignored.

When Tony also doesn’t invite her on his his work golf trip Diane is feeling even more left out.

Will Tony try and put things right?

Lizzie Chen-Williams is looking forward to going travelling with her boyfriend, Sid, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is worried about his daughter, Lizzie (Lilly Best) going travelling with her boyfriend, Sid Sumner.

Dave decides the best thing he can do is help the pair of them plan properly for their big adventure abroad.

But will Sid and Lizzie appreciate Dave intervening?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4