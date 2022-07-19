Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Grace Black bites back following knife attack?

Grace Black wants revenge for the knife attack on her boyfriend Saul.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is struggling with her emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace has been in bits ever since the terrible knife attack on her boyfriend Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Policeman Saul was caught up in the ongoing warring between teenage rivals DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Saul Reeves was left in a critical condition following the attack. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DeMarcus had armed himself with a knife saying he wanted to protect himself from vile bully Joseph, the boyfriend of DeMarcus’s schoolmate, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

On the day of the Hollyoaks prom, Saul went to the park to break up the fight between DeMarcus and Joseph but found himself caught up in the scuffle and was stabbed.

Saul had stepped in between warring teens DeMarcus and Joseph. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A devastated Grace Black ran to be with Saul as he was rushed to hospital in a critcial condition.

As the investigation into Saul’s attack continues, tensions rise when the missing knife and ring, that Saul had been intending to propose to Grace with, are finally found.

Whose possession are they in?

It’s all too much for Grace who is struggling to keep her emotions in check.

Tonight her blood is boiling as revelations come to light.

Will she unleash her upset on another villager?

Grace rushed to be by Saul's bedside in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Vicky’s relationship with her volatile boyfriend, Joseph continues to go from strength to strength.

However Vicky’s foster parent, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has alarm bells ringing about Vicky’s involvement with Joseph.

Joseph, who has a violent past, has caused nothing but trouble since arriving in Hollyoaks.

Will Scott step in to try and protect Vicky from more heartache and destruction?

Vicky is in destructive relationship with boyfriend Joseph. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, wedding bells are getting closer for Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and his fiancée Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea).

The date for the nuptials has been brought forward and Shaq, who has been desperate to tie the knot is super-excited, but how is Nadira feeling?

Shaq and Nadira are due to be married soon! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nadira has developed strong feelings for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and can’t stop thinking about her ever since she and Juliet shared a secret kiss.

Will Nadira be able to go through with the wedding to Shaq or will she finally crack and call the whole thing off?

