Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Norma Crow sets her sights on Grace Black!

Norma Crow is gunning for Grace Black in Hollyoaks.

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is going to make Grace Black (Tamara Wall) pay for betraying her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Norma is now out of hospital and is immediately setting her sights on Grace who betrayed her by pretending that she wasn’t a suitable match to be a donor for her son, Warren.

Grace has recently been seen returning to her villainous ways and was willing to sacrifice Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) life in a bid to get her hands on Norma’s lucrative empire.

Grace's plan was to let Warren Fox (above) die in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Norma discovered her plans in the nick of time.

Now that she is out of hospital she tells Warren that she has some loose ends to sort.

Warren is keen to implement some deadly revenge on Grace, but instead ruthless Norma, aka The Undertaker, wants do things her way and comes up with an offer for Grace.

Is Grace willing to meet Norma’s terms and what exactly is she going to be expected to do to save her skin?

Vicky Grant (above) collapsed unconscious during the camping trip. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) mum, Caitlin, arrives at the hospital where Vicky is being treated.

Teenager Vicky collapsed unconscious when a night of partying at a campsite with her mates ended in disaster when drugs started circulating.

Caitlin is furious with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who is Vicky’s foster parent.

She rails at him for not taking good care of her daughter.

Scott pictured with Vicky when he first fostered her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Thankfully, there is soon a glimmer of hope when nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tells Caitlin and Scott that Vicky is making a recovery and she is going to be ok.

But despite her relief, an upset Caitlin offloads all her anger and tells Scott he’s not fit to be a foster parent and she's going to make sure he’s never able to foster another child again.

Charlie Dean (above) is questioned by the police in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the police go round to Nancy Osborne’s (Jessica Fox) to question her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) about what exactly happened during the fateful camping trip.

Charlie is in a panic and tells Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) that there is NO WAY he can’t go back to the youth offenders institute again.

Ella spots stressed-out Charlie in cahoots with Leah and during the lunch break she confronts the two of them.

Ella tells them that if either of them knows how Vicky ended up in such a bad way and how she got hold of the ecstasy pill then they need to come clean... NOW!

What exactly are Leah and Charlie hiding?

DeMarcus Westwood (above) wants answers about his girlfriend Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ella is not the only one demanding answers.

Vicky’s boyfriend, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) feels helpless as Vicky remains in hospital in a bad way.

His father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is really worried about his state of mind and confides in Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope).

DeMarcus goes round to Charlie’s house and demands that Charlie reveals just how it was possible for Vicky to become unconscious.

However, as DeMarcus’s temper flares, things soon get out of hand.

Will DeMarcus uncover the truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4