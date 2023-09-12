Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! What is Carter Shepherd plotting against John Paul McQueen?
Airs Wednesday 20 September 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Carter Shepherd (David Ames) seems to have plans for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
John Paul is still on edge over his recent brutal attack but is taken aback when Carter approaches him and brings up the past trauma that John Paul endured at the hands of pupil Finn O’Connor who raped him ten years ago.
Carter is adamant that he can help John Paul but does he have an ulterior motive?
Later, in order to help John Paul, Carter encourages him to face his demons by returning to The Loft where he was recently beaten up in a brutal homophobic attack.
However, once there, a stranger called Billy approaches John Paul.
Carter tells him he needs to leave John Paul alone but what exactly is going on and what does Carter have to do with Billy?
Meanwhile the McQueens try to persuade Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) that he shouldn’t give up his teaching position at Hollyoaks High now that it’s become public knowledge that pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) tried to kiss him.
However, Hunter is unsure he can continue in his role.
Elsewhere, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is struggling with the HUGE secret that Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) revealed to him in yesterday’s episode concerning her brother, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).
The weight of the secret is too much for Ethan and he later begs Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to put an end to their secret plot to fleece Lord Rafe of his fortune by encouraging him to marry Sienna.
Sienna flat-out refuses and says that she’s ploughing ahead with their ruse.
However, Ethan has had enough and gives her a HUGE ultimatum. He tells her she must choose who she wants; him or Rafe because she can’t have both!
Ethan is reeling when Sienna chooses Rafe!
Heartbroken he seeks comfort in Dilly and things are soon getting steamy between Ethan and Rafe’s sister when they hook up at The Loft.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
