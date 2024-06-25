Hollyoaks spoilers: Robbie Roscoe attacks Hannah’s blackmailer

Robbie Roscoe is ready to attack to protect Hannah Ashworth in Hollyoaks.

Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) tells Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) that he knows who is blackmailing her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

He heads off to confront Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), however Dave flatly denies it.

Newcomer Rex (Jonny Labey), who is sex worker Hannah’s pimp, is also on Robbie’s list of possible blackmailers but who is the true culprit who has been making her life hell?

Robbie suspects that Rex (above), Hannah's pimp, could be the blackmailer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on manipulative Hannah pulls on Robbie’s heart strings and he tells her she should agree to meet with the blackmailer and pretend that she has the cash that they are demanding.

The plan is that Robbie will turn up instead which he does.

Robbie gets to the arranged meeting point with the blackmailer and attacks a hooded man.

Robbie discovers the person he was about to attack was his own brother, Freddie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, he is shocked to discover that the man is his own brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham)!

So is Freddie Hannah’s mystery blackmailer?

Elsewhere, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is worried about the safety of her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) following his shooting by a masked hitman on a motorbike.

Tonight Norma urges Warren to leave the village and go to a safe house.

Will he take his mother’s advice?

Norma urges her son, Warren, to flee Hollyoaks following the attack on his life. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Hutchinsons, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) worries about his son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) who has been very on edge and jittery recently.

Meanwhile, Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) tries to learn more about their child Ro’s (Ava Webster) transitioning.

Ro and Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) see that Diane has been researching the transition process online which seems encouraging.

Diane and Ro have a heart to heart about Ro's desire to transition. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the pub, Ro asks Diane to take him to the doctors as he is worried about growing up in his body.

Diane is supportive but the strain of Ro's strong desire to transition is taking its toll and landlady Diane has been drinking a bit too much of late.

When it comes to the crunch she is too upset and emotional to go ahead and make the doctor's appointment for Ro.

Ro wants to transition but Diane is worried and feeling protective. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are sceptical about Misbah’s move to Scotland and taking her nephew, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) away from the village.

A defiant Dillon tells his boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) that there’s no way he’s leaving with Misbah and her husband, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan).

Lucas Hay and Dillon Ray in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The two lads decide to have a rebellious daytime drinking session along with their mates, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and her brother, Andre (David Joshua-Anthony).

Is doctor Misbah beginning to have a wobble over her decision to move?

And how will she respond when she catches Dillon and the teens bunking off school to go boozing?

It seems that everything is about to come to another head in the Maalik household when Dillon retaliates with some home truths!

Will they cause Misbah to have a rethink about her plans?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4