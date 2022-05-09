Hollyoaks spoilers: ROMANCE? Imran Maalik goes on a date with Serena!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Tuesday 17 May 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is excited about going on a date with Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but will it pan out the way he hopes?
After restaurant boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has played cupid to Imran and Serena, the two of them are going on their first date.
Imran invites their friends along for support which leads to a game of footie in the park with Theresa McQueen playing goalie!
Later on when Serena suggests to Imran that they do something more intimate, a worried Imran suddenly makes an excuse to leave.
Will Serena be upset and get the wrong impression?
And has Imran just messed things up for the two of them?
Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is feeling abandoned by her boyfriend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Maxine, who recently fainted and was taken to hospital, was upset when Warren didn’t believe she was feeling genuinely unwell.
Tonight Maxine squares up to Warren and has some stern words for him.
Later on, and still needing to decide where his future lies; with Maxine or his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Warren comes out with a confession.
What has he just revealed to Maxine and could it all be over for the couple who have been besieged with problems recently?
Elsewhere, a desperate Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) goes along with Goldie McQueen’s (Chelsee Healey) scheme.
Mercedes was put into a spin yesterday when her nemesis, Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) said she would need compensation for looking after Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
Goldie said they should get Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) to help pay Wendy but will their plan work?
Plus, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) helps Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) to find some solace as Cindy struggles to cope with her husband Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) declining condition.
What has psychologist Honour suggested?
And will it help Cindy get through the huge emotional torment and stress currently overwhelming her?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.