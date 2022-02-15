‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sally St Claire organises a special competition

Headteacher Sally St Claire comes up with a competition for her pupils.

Headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) swings into action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sally has decided to organise a special keep fit competition for her students at Hollyoaks High which she wants them to participate in over the half term.

Sally tells teachers Olivia Bradshaw and John Paul McQueen about her plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) recruits her reluctant colleague, fellow teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to do some promotion.

As Olivia and John Paul head off to circulate round the village, John Paul finds himself being hit on by a stranger.

Later on, Olivia, who has thrown herself into the competition, is pleased that she’s reached her 20,000 step target. However, the story is very different for John-Paul who has completely slacked off.

Olivia gets fully behind the fitness challenge. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s the day after the traffic light ball that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) organised at her club, The Loft.

Things got out of control when policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) taunted Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who was working as security on the door.

A raging Warren lashed out at Sam.

In tonight’s episode, Sam is nursing a big hangover and is trying to hide the injuries that Warren inflicted on him, from mum, Honor Chen-Williams (Vera Chok).

Sam Chen-Williams was attacked by Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, when the police come knocking on Warren’s door, Warren denies any wrongdoing and Sam continues to deny what actually happened.

How long can they keep their cover stories up for?

Later on, Warren’s girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is worried about Sam.

Warren tells Maxine he just needs some space but Maxine can’t help herself. She goes to check on him and is very shocked by what he has to say.

Grace Black has got a problem with her boyfriend Saul's demotion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) opens up to her friend Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and admits to Martine that she’s worried about being with Saul now he’s been demoted to a police officer.

Meanwhile, Saul gets some friendly advice from his new replacement, Detective Zoe (Garcia Brown).

What words of wisdom has Zoe, who is the grand-daughter of Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope), imparted?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm