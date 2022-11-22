Hollyoaks spoilers: Scared and alone! Juliet Nightingale goes for a biopsy

Juliet Nightingale fears the worst when she goes for a biopsy in Hollyoaks.

As fears for her health mount, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is booked in for a biopsy in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Juliet was left speechless and upset when Dr Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) broke the news that there might be something seriously wrong with her health.

Doctor Misbah tells Juliet she needs to have further medical tests. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

An upset Juliet immediatley sought out comfort from her ex fiancée, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) but didn’t tell Peri about her possible diagnosis.

Meawnile, Juliet’s girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) was upset when Juliet failed to show up for a special lunch Nadira had arranged with her father.

Tonight when Nadira confronts her for being a no-show, she’s shocked when Juliet snaps back at her with a curt reply.

Misbah Maalik (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is beginning to wonder what’s up with her daughter.

When she spots a text message on Juliet’s phone, she realises that Juliet might have been seeing Peri behind Nadira’s back.

Donna-Marie immediately assumes that Juliet’s strange behaviour is down to her confused love-life and doesn’t for a minute suspect that her daughter could be seriously ill.

Meanwhile, Juliet breaks down in front of doctor Misbah who tells her that she’s arranged for her to have a biopsy later that day.

Nadira announces that she’s rearranged dinner with her father but Juliet decides to hide the truth about her biopsy.

Instead she comes out with a stark confession that completely floors Nadira.

Nadira is floored by Juliet's announcement in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a conversation about Damon Kinsella’s (Jacob Roberts) love life starts to get Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) thinking.

Shaq has a brain wave and offers to buy the engagement ring that Damon had intended to give Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

It looks like Damon’s proposal to Liberty didn’t go too well then!

Liberty’s sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has a meltdown when Liberty breaks some news about her future plans.

What is in the pipeline for Liberty?

Sienna (left) pictured with her sister Liberty in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) spots his son Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) with the journalist who wrote the disparaging piece about him branding Tony ‘Sleazy, smug and self-serving’ .

Tony immediately thinks this is proof that Beau is the informant who spilled all the family secrets to the press.

However Beau denies it and instead says he was only speaking to the journalist to ask if they could take the online-story down.

Beau offers to help Tony out in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Beau offers to help Tony with the statue that he has had commissioned.

There has been a huge mix-up with the statue that has put Tony in a very embarrassing situation and so tonight he comes up with an outlandish plan to try and set things right.

However, in dealing with the statue issues, Tony misses the school nativity!

Goldie makes an unexpected return in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) is on the hunt for some biscuits that have gone missing but is shaken when she makes an unsettling discovery.

Nana recruits John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) to help her catch the thief red-handed and they discover the culprit is none other than Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) who recently left the family home amid huge disagreements.

Nana, Sally and John Paul decide it’s time they come up with a plan to fix things.

Can they bring some harmony to the McQueen household and help heal the huge rift between Goldie and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4