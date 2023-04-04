Hollyoaks spoilers: Scott Drinkwell gets some EXCITING news!

Things are looking up for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott's heart has been aching ever since he had to wave goodbye to his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Since then he has been feeling so down he's been avoiding answering any calls from Social Services about other children that may need fostering.

Scott was devastated when his foster-daughter, Vicky (above) said she was moving out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and her daughter Minnie, help remind Scott that he has still got loads of love left in him to give to another child.

Later on and feeling much more positive, he shares the exciting news with Maxine; he’s been asked to foster a toddler!

Maxine is delighted for him and the two of them head off to help search for Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who has gone missing.

However, while they’re out looking they get another HUGE surprise when they stumble upon Vicky!

What is she doing back in the area?

Mercedes comes up with a plan to cheer Warren up in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Charlie is still on the run after receiving some heart-breaking news and it’s not long before desperation gets the better of him.

What has Charlie done now?

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is moodier than usual and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) decides she needs to do something to cheer him up.

She and her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) come up with the idea of throwing him a surprise birthday party.

A conversation that Warren has with Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gives the McQueens an idea on how to make the party extra special, however, has everyone got the wrong end of the stick?

Diane confronts Honour in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s the day after the evening before and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) confronts Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) after she got a little TOO close to Diane’s husband, Tony (Nick Pickard).

Events quickly escalate and later on another heated row between Honour and her husband, Dave (Dominic Power) pushes Honour to her limits.

Feeling there is no way forward she tells Dave she is leaving him!

Rayne just wants to forget about all the recent drama and move forward. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, following all the fallout from the leaked images of her and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) getting intimate, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) creates a hideaway for the two of them.

She makes a space in the garden where she and Romeo can go for the day and escape all the drama and worries going on in their lives.

Rayne just wants to put the whole ‘leaked pix’ debacle behind them and move forward.

However, her best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) is determined to find out who the guilty culprit is who posted the pix without Rayne’s consent.

Who does Lacey suspect?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4