‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Shaq Qureshi makes a HUGE slip-up

Shaq Qureshi gets the wrong end of the stick.

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) makes a big slip-up when he gets the wrong end of the stick in tonight’s Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) confronts Shaq, Shaq misreads the situation and ends up revealing a HUGE secret to Sami.

What has Shaq just revealed?

Meanwhile Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) attempts to protect Shaq prove very difficult and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) finds herself in the hot seat.

Misbah Maalik had a heart-to-heart with Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and feeling she has run out of all options, doctor Misbah has a big confession to make.

Elsewhere, some wise words from Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) help Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) realise why her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is feeling so betrayed by her.

Juliet gets some advice on how to make things better and fix things with Peri.

Peri Lomax hasn't been getting on well with girlfriend, Juliet. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Peri buys a scarf for Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) but is later surprised to receive an anonymous gift basket of her own.

Juliet assumes that the gift is for Marnie which leaves Peri with a decision to make.

Later on, Peri’s anonymous gifter is revealed to be Timmy (Sam Tutty) who has been secretly filming Peri for his dodgy colleague, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Is a new romance on the cards for Grace Black? (Image credit: Channel 4 )

At work, nurse Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has to explain herself to her doctor boss, Ali Shahzad (Raji James) and Ali suspends her until the investigation is over.

Later on Cleo confronts the person who showed Ali the incriminating picture.

Plus, Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) new roommate, Nate, shows up, leaving her and Scott Drinkwell speechless.

Grace shows Nate Denby (Chris Charles) around and he offers to take her out for a drink. But could a drink lead to something more?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm