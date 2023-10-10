Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK! Phoenix Hathaway reveals killer fact on Rayne’s murder!

Phoenix Hathaway reveals what he knows about the night of Rayne's murder!

Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) delivers some HUGE truths about the night of Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) murder in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, influencer Rayne’s army of fans are still milling about the village.

Rayne’s grieving boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is determined to put on a memorial for Rayne and knowing that he won’t back down, his friends decide to step in and offer their help.

Influencer Rayne Royce was murdered during her special pool party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) picks up a special portrait of Rayne but the group is shocked when they find a distraught Romeo tearing the portrait into shreds.

They attempt to intervene but things soon get very heated.

Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is really worried about Romeo’s volatile behaviour and soon Romeo is scaring Phoenix too with his pent-up anger.

Later on Phoenix has a huge revelation to make when he confesses that he KNOWS chief suspect, Brent (Jesse Fox) is innocent of Rayne’s murder as he has proof he couldn’t have done it.

So if Brent is definitely innocent, who is guilty?

Will suspicion now swing back to Romeo?

Phoenix reveals why there is NO WAY Brent (above) could be Rayne's murderer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) is annoyed that his colleague Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is now coaching the school football team at Hollyoaks High.

Beau was suspended from his job at Hollyoaks High after taking the fall for drug addict Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) who was in possession.

However Hunter is about to find himself in an embarrassing situation when pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) steals his phone and starts scrolling through the teacher’s messages.

What is trouble-maker Lucas about to discover?

School teacher Hunter finds himself in a very awkward situation at Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s doctor Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) first day back working at Dee Valley Hospital.

Misbah admits she found stepping back into her stressful medical role overwhelming.

She is also getting increasingly worried about the health of her daugher, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Misbah once again reaches out to Yazz to try and find out what’s at the root of her issues.

However, she’s taken aback when Yazz responds with an update Misbah definitely wasn’t expecting!

Yazz shocks her mum Misbah with a revelation that catches Misbah by surprise (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is struggling to bring money into his pub, The Dog.

When Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) sees the new menu that landlord Tony’s pulled together, he tells him he’ll create a better one that is guaranteed to bring the punters in.

Snooty chef Tony immediately dismisses ‘Ste’s Stodgy Spread’ menu.

However when Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her mum, Sharon (Jamelia) spot it and decide they want to order some comfort food from it, Ste swings into action!

Will he prove Tony wrong?

