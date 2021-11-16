‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: SHOCK TRUTH! Grace Black cuts all ties with Nate Denby

Grace Black cuts Nate Denby out after learning the shocking truth.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is reeling with Nate Denby (Chris Charles) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace was appalled after discovering the truth about Nate in yesterday’s episode.

When Grace caught stall-holder Nate preparing to make use of DeMarcus Westwood’s (Tomi Ade) house key she confronted him.

However she was stunned when Nate crumbled under her interrogation and revealed some shocking truths.

Tonight, Grace, who had previously been enjoying a romance with the copper, decides to cut all ties with Nate.

But will she tell Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) what she now knows about Nate?

Meanwhile, a postcard sent to the Deveraux household yesterday put Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and his son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) into a blind panic.

Tonight the sender of the postcard is revealed.

Who is the mystery person who has caused so much alarm?

Things seem to be getting back on track for the Deveraux family but when DeMarcus surprises undercover cop Nate with a bit of information, it suddenly looks like things are about to get a whole lot worse again.

What has DeMarcus revealed to Nate?

Elsewhere, the victims of ruthless and evil businessman, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) are working against the clock to take Fergus down.

However as the stakes heighten there is a stark warning from Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Suddenly Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is forced to make a DEADLY decision.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) undergoes some trials with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) for a job.

But will former teacher, Sienna, be the right fit for Ste’s cleaning enterprise, Ste’s Klean?

Or will she wish she was back in the classroom?

