‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sid Sumner has a surprise visitor!

Sid Sumner is surprised when Serena turns up in Hollyoaks.

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is stunned when he comes face to face with a special someone in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sid has just enjoyed a steamy night with Lizzie (Lily Best) when ‘Galaxy’ (Emma Lau) whose real name is Serena, turns up in the village.

Sid has had a night of passion with Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sid first met Serena back in September when he got bad news about his police application. After getting drunk and enjoying a very boozy night out on the town he woke up the next morning struggling to remember what had happened and without his prosthetic leg!

Serena then arrived after tracking him down, returned his leg and filled him on the details of the night before, telling him just how much she liked him.

It proved to be just the confidence boost that Sid needed at the time and he’s been thinking about her ever since.

Sid Sumner pictured with Serena and Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

So what will happen with Serena suddenly back in the picture. Could things be over with Lizzie before they even really started?

Imran Maalik wants justice for his mum, Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, emotions run very high as a raging Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) holds Ali Shahzad (Raji James) hostage.

Imran is demanding that Ali confess to raping Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) thirty years ago.

Imran is threatening Dr Ali Shahzad (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

So far, arrogant doctor Ali has remained defiant and tight-lipped.

However with Imran threatening to kill him, will hostage, Ali, decide a confession might be the only way to save his life?

Later on lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) has to go against everything he believes in as the situation escalates.

Will the cause justify the means?

Olivia pictured with Prince in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is hiding his latest job application from his fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett).

Olivia has no idea that Prince has been asking about a role going at Hollyoaks High where Olivia is a teacher.

As Prince tries to find Olivia the perfect Christmas present, things soon turn sour when Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) blabs to Olivia.

Nancy tells Olivia that Prince has been accepted for the job of caretaker at Hollyoaks High.

How will Olivia react to the fact Prince has chosen not to tell her about his new role?

Scott Drinkwell has been having a think about his future. Does it include kids? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) starts to think about his future after taking on childminding duties over the festive period.

Scott has been looking after Mary, the daughter of a friend, but spending so much time with the tot has got him thinking he’d love a child of his own.

Is it time for Scott to make some life-changing plans?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm