Home and Away spoilers: Remi is reunited with his mate Sonny!

There's a MYSTERY intruder at the band's share house on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) arrives home and is surprised to hear the shower running in the bathroom.
Kirby grabs a bowling pin and prepares to confront the intruder...
She is surprised to find herself face-to-face with Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown, from the BBC comedy series Everything I Know About Love), who is a long-time friend of Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)!
When Remi returns to the house, he is excited to be reunited with his old mate.
But what brings Sonny to Summer Bay?
Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) continues to put pressure on her big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) over his marriage to estranged wife, Imogen.
Isn't it time that Levi and Imogen sign on the dotted line and get divorced now that he is all loved-up with girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)?
However, Levi is nervous.
After all, he did start an affair with his former hospital patient Mackenzie while he was married to Imogen.
Will she agree to give him an easy divorce?
Or could things get messy?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is worried after discovering her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), has taken out a loan to fund the car restoration project.
Theo is determined to be independent and doesn't want financial help from either his aunt Leah or her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
Will Leah and Justin give Theo a show of support?
