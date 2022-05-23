Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake comes up with a RISKY plan!

Sienna Blake comes up with a plan to save her skin in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) comes up with a high risk plan to save her skin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna, who is running a cleaning business with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), needs to get her hands on incriminating evidence following her and Ste's involvement in burying murder victim Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala).

Sienna briefs Ethan who is in police disguise. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When she hears Dee Valley Police station is having an open day, Sienna’s eyes light up as she cooks up her ploy.

Sienna enlists the help of her partners in crime, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) who is disguised as a police officer, and Ste.

Will Sienna be able to get her mitts on the all-important files at the station?

And can the trio pull off the heist without getting caught?

Will Ethan, Ste and Sienna get away with it? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The open day also gives Sid Sumner (Billy Price) the perfect opportunity to consider his options for his future career.

A while back Sid set his heart on joining the police force but his plans were derailed when he was involved in a terrible crash and had to have his leg amputated.

Tonight at the police station he’s feeling inspired until a fire alarm goes off and everyone has to quickly evacuate the building.

Sid is left feeling disheartened.

Sienna warns Ethan not to mess things up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) makes a very risky financial decision in his bid to fund his lavish wedding.

Shaq has been pulling out all the stops to go HUGE for his big day with his fiancée, Nadira (Ashling O’Shea).

He decides to join James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) investment scheme and starts gathering funds by pawning a family heirloom.

He also buys a truck-load of football memorabilia that he’s planning on selling.

Later on Shaq opens up to his mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) on why this wedding means so much to him.

Shaq is planning a big lavish wedding to Nadira in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nadira receives some very good news.

However, her celebrations are short-lived when she suddenly decides to put the brakes on all the wedding planning.

Uh oh. Her future husband, Shaq, is not going to be happy!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm