‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sienna Blake in trouble for hurting a pupil?

Teacher Sienna Blake finds herself in yet more trouble.

Teacher Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is in hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) after the accident involving pupil DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) at school.

Earlier on Sienna and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) hit another bump in the road when lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) reads them Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) will.

Damon is not at all impressed with what Brody left Sienna.

Meanwhile, Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) accidentally adds fuel to the fire when she lets slip that Sienna was involved in hurting a pupil, DeMarcus, at Hollyoak’s High.

Pupil DeMarcus Westwood (above) got into an altercation with teacher Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With her teacher certification coming up, DeMarcus’ accident makes Sienna worry about her future as a teacher.

She has full intentions to come clean until she talks to DeMarcus and he sympathises with her. What will Sienna decide?

Meanwhile, not believing DeMarcus’ story, the Devereaux family want to get to the bottom of his injury and his half-sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) accuses her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) of lashing out and hurting DeMarcus.

Toby denies it, but Celeste confides in her dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) about her suspicions.

After DeMarcus and Toby patch things up, he reveals to him the real reason behind his injuries.

Newcomer Nate Denby (above) is undercutting stall-holder Ripley Lennox with his bargain clothes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, expert salesman Nate Denby (Chris Charles) panics rival stall-holder Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) with another bargain on his stall.

As Nate brings in customers, he tries to use his charm on Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) but instead, she mocks the quality of his clothing before making a furtive phone call to Ripley…

Nana McQueen has been feeling lonely. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, when Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) expresses her loneliness, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) makes it her mission to get Nana a date.

Theresa puts out the feelers with Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), and begins to organise a date for him and Nana.

However there is embarrassment brewing when unbeknown to her, Jack thinks the date is with Theresa herself.

