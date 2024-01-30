Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay ATTACKS Kane to protect his KILLER secret!

Ste is terrified the truth about him killing Ella will be revealed.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) resorts to violence and intimidation to protect his dark secret in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The traumatised dad has been consumed with guilt and fear ever since he accidentally ran over and killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Instead of reporting the incident, Ste made the foolish decision to cover up his crime and employed the services of Kane (Ben Castle-Gibb) to dispose of the car he was driving.

Oblivious Kane did as he was told, accepted the dosh, and got rid of the vehicle.

But secrets have a habit of getting out as Ste is about to discover...

Soon Kane learns the truth about Ella's tragic death and realises she was hit by the same car that Ste paid him to destroy.

Enraged, he confronts Ste - who responds by beating seven bells out of him.

Having attacked Kane, menacing Ste then leaves him with a warning to keep his mouth shut - or else!

While James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) worries that Ste is hiding something from him, he finds stepdaughter Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) in an emotional state.

The teen has been struggling to cope with the loss of her best friend Ella so is grateful when James offers to sit with her during her therapy session.

Will the counselling start to help heal her pain?

Over at Hollyoaks High, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) continues his manipulation of Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) as he issues him with an ultimatum.

Fearing the head will kick him out of school due to his recent unruly behaviour, Lucas turns to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and asks him to speak to Carter.

But will JP realise Carter has a secret twisted agenda for wanting to 'help' Lucas?

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) a woman on the edge.

Her world was rocked after making a series of disturbing discoveries.

First she found out that Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) wasn't Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) sister after all, but actually his wife.

Then Dilly admitted she'd murdered Rafe and Sienna was terrified she'd done the same to her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Thankfully Dilly had spared Liberty, but Sienna is determined justice needs to be served.

The only problem is, Dilly has done a disappearing act!

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) promises Sienna they'll find the killer, but fails to mention he's actually hiding Dilly in his van.

He has no idea what to do with the dangerous fugitive, that is until Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) asks him to look after Cindy Cunningham's (Stephanie Waring) while the family is away...

Also, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) decides he'd like to give village life a go and recruits the locals to his PT sessions.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is a fan of Abe's vibe and encourages Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) to give the fitness fanatic a chance.

Things are still awkward between Abe and Cleo since he realised she's still in love with her ex Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

Abe tells Cleo he has no intention of coming on strong, but that could all be talk.

Viewers have already seen glimpses of Abe's sinister side.

Could Cleo be in danger?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm