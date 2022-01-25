‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ste Hay tries to win back James

Ste Hay tries to win back James Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) feels terrible about missing Marnie’s funeral in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Ste missed the funeral because he was held to ransom by Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

Bobby's behaviour has been cause for concern recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Ste is pushing the boat out to try and get back into James’ good books.

He surprises James by telling him he’s organised a second wake for Marnie.

Meanwhile, psychiatrist Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) tells Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) that she’s worried that her son, Bobby is struggling.

Honour tells Mercedes she thinks the lad may need professional help.

John Paul has to break the news to Mercedes that Bobby has gone missing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) offers to take Bobby out whilst Mercedes goes to his school to have a meeting with his teachers.

However Bobby wanders off when John Paul nips to the shops when looking after him and Mercedes is plunged into panic when she realises Bobby has gone missing.

Where has he gone?

DeMarcus Westwood heads off the hospital to see Toby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) goes to see Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) in hospital.

Toby is still in a coma following the blast at Salon de Thé which killed his triplet sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) and Sylver McQueen (David Tag).

At the hospital DeMarcus pours his heart out to Toby who remains in a coma.

Dave Chen-Williams pictured with his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) senses that something is off with his daughter Serena (Emma Lau).

He asks son Sam (Matthew McGivern) to have a word with Serena to find out what’s wrong.

At school, Sam is having his first training session, and his other sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) brings along Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), but things quickly get awkward when Serena arrives.

Sam notices the shared glances between Sid and Serena and intervenes with some stern words for the pair of them!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm