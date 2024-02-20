Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste leads Lucas into DANGER!
Airs Wednesday 28 February 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) unwittingly leads son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) into serious danger in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The dad is unaware his son has fallen victim to Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) wicked manipulation and the headmaster has been practising gay conversion therapy on him.
As Ste arrives back in the village he's horrified to find out what Lucas has been up to in his absence.
Scott Drinkwater (Ross Adams) tries his best to defend the wayward teen, but it's not much use.
Before Ste gets the chance to dig any deeper, Carter cuts in with a suggestion.
He explains he's got a friend in his church who went through similar behavioural struggles growing up and offers to introduce Lucas to him.
Ste gives his consent for the meeting to take place, unaware of Carter's evil ulterior motive.
Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is pining for Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).
The couple parted ways after Abe revealed he was Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) younger brother - a fact he'd deliberately forgotten to mention to Cleo.
After deciding it was Abe, and not Joel, she wanted, Cleo tried to win him back but was met with rejection.
Later in The Loft, Cleo and Joel get the chance to clear the air and wish each other the best in their futures, while an angry Abe watches on.
Has he misread the situation?
Also, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) tells wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) he'll move abroad with her.
Yazz has been offered the job of a lifetime working in Canada.
It would mean relocating overseas, but Tom seems open to the idea of them making a fresh start together.
But is it what Yazz truly wants?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.