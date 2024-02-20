Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste leads Lucas into DANGER!

Ste unwittingly places Lucas in further danger from Carter.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) unwittingly leads son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) into serious danger in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The dad is unaware his son has fallen victim to Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) wicked manipulation and the headmaster has been practising gay conversion therapy on him.

As Ste arrives back in the village he's horrified to find out what Lucas has been up to in his absence.

Scott Drinkwater (Ross Adams) tries his best to defend the wayward teen, but it's not much use.

Carter tightens his grip on vulnerable Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Before Ste gets the chance to dig any deeper, Carter cuts in with a suggestion.

He explains he's got a friend in his church who went through similar behavioural struggles growing up and offers to introduce Lucas to him.

Ste gives his consent for the meeting to take place, unaware of Carter's evil ulterior motive.

Cleo is on a mission to win Abe back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is pining for Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

The couple parted ways after Abe revealed he was Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) younger brother - a fact he'd deliberately forgotten to mention to Cleo.

After deciding it was Abe, and not Joel, she wanted, Cleo tried to win him back but was met with rejection.

Later in The Loft, Cleo and Joel get the chance to clear the air and wish each other the best in their futures, while an angry Abe watches on.

Has he misread the situation?

Is Yazz having doubts over her future with Tom? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) tells wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) he'll move abroad with her.

Yazz has been offered the job of a lifetime working in Canada.

It would mean relocating overseas, but Tom seems open to the idea of them making a fresh start together.

But is it what Yazz truly wants?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm