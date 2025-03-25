Hollyoaks spoilers: Duped! Dangerous Tommy lures Joel into his home

Tommy tricks Joel Dexter into coming to his home in Hollyoaks.

Tommy (Brandon Fellows) seems to be taking his obsession with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to extremes in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full details).

Viewers have already seen that Tommy has hundreds of photos of Joel displayed in a secret cupboard at his home.

Meanwhile ‘therapist’ Tommy has been giving Joel’s wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) therapy sessions but it’s clear it’s all just a way of getting closer to Joel.

Tonight Tommy encourages Joel to attend a session himself but when Joel turns him down an annoyed and increasingly desperate Tommy takes matters into his own hands.

Joel turns up at Tommy's after being lured there under false pretences. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Joel discovers the wing mirror on his car has been damaged and a note has been attached to the windscreen.

Surprise, surprise... the note is from Tommy who suggests that Joel visits his home so he can give him cash for the repairs.

Will Joel go along and what is Tommy planning to do next?

Tony and Marie's engagement party ended in total disaster in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is reeling following the events that unfolded at the party in the Hutch to celebrate his engagement to his girlfriend, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

Things took a turn for the worse at at the ill-fated celebrations. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) gaslights his boyfriend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) into believing his mind is playing tricks on him again.

Rex doesn’t want Ste to realise that he is involved in serious criminal activities and has a target on his back. Ste, who has recently suffered psychotic episodes, starts to fear he’s having another attack when Rex manipulates him.

Later Rex confronts Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) but in doing so Rex accidentally slips up and reveals he was helping his sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) on the night of Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) murder.

Can Freddie use this as ammunition to trap Rex and get Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) off the hook for murder charges?

Rex (above left) with his boyfriend Ste Hay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Rex is soon starting to crack and tells gangster Grace that he wants out of their criminal plans and wants to concentrate on his relationship with Ste instead.

However, Grace is unimpressed and manipulates her brother into doing what she wants.

Later teenager Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who has been groomed by Rex, is tasked with another drug-selling job but Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is keeping a beady eye on Dillon and Rex and is concerned about that Dillon is being sucked into something illegal.

Can Donny get any proof? Or is Rex already one step ahead of him?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.