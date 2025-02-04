Hollyoaks spoilers: Suspicious Darren Osborne confronts Kat Omari!

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) demands to know what Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) is up to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Darren and his wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) have an anniversary meal together.

However their enjoyment is hindered when they hear very loud music coming from Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) party. Darren can’t help worrying about his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) who is at the party.

Darren and Nancy try to get on with enjoying their meal but they’re interrupted when Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) arrives and warns Nancy to stay away from her man, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham)!

Drunk Robbie made a move on married Nancy Osborne (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In yesterday’s episode Robbie got drunk and made a move on Nancy who had been trying to comfort him.

A row soon breaks out and with Nancy and Darren’s celebration in tatters, Darren decides to go and check that Frankie is ok at the party.

Darren finds Kat talking to his daughter Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When he arrives he sees Kat locked in conversation with Frankie. Darren pulls Kat aside and tells her that Frankie is her daughter and demands to know why she is hanging around with the teenagers?

Meanwhile the protective dad tries to prove he’s not boring by throwing himself into the party fun himself.

Darren decides to have some fun himself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren wants to know what Kat is playing at hanging out with all the teenagers? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Vicky opens up to Dillon about her troubles and Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) who has been bullying Ro Hutchinson (Ava Lomax) leaves Ro with a scary threat.



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.