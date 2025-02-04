Hollyoaks spoilers: Suspicious Darren Osborne confronts Kat Omari!
Airs Wednesday 12 February on E4 at 7pm.
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) demands to know what Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) is up to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Darren and his wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) have an anniversary meal together.
However their enjoyment is hindered when they hear very loud music coming from Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) party. Darren can’t help worrying about his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) who is at the party.
Darren and Nancy try to get on with enjoying their meal but they’re interrupted when Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) arrives and warns Nancy to stay away from her man, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham)!
In yesterday’s episode Robbie got drunk and made a move on Nancy who had been trying to comfort him.
A row soon breaks out and with Nancy and Darren’s celebration in tatters, Darren decides to go and check that Frankie is ok at the party.
When he arrives he sees Kat locked in conversation with Frankie. Darren pulls Kat aside and tells her that Frankie is her daughter and demands to know why she is hanging around with the teenagers?
Meanwhile the protective dad tries to prove he’s not boring by throwing himself into the party fun himself.
Elsewhere, Vicky opens up to Dillon about her troubles and Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) who has been bullying Ro Hutchinson (Ava Lomax) leaves Ro with a scary threat.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - William Hall
- Leah Barnes- Ela-May Demircan
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Rose Lomax - Ava Webster
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Freddie Roscoe - Charlie Clapham
- Dilly Harcourt - Emma Johnsey-Smith
- Abe Fielding- Tyler Conti
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
