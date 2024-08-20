Hollyoaks spoilers: TENSIONS SNAP! Cleo McQueen rows with her family about Abe!

Cleo McQueen tries to defend Abe to her family in Hollyoaks.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is feeling attacked from all sides in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Cleo was horrified when her boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) hired an escort to sleep with her as part of their ‘open relationship’.

Cleo has has bitterly regretted agreeing to the arrangement and tonight, in disgust, she pays the escort to leave immediately.

Abe is unimpressed and lays the pressure on Cleo telling her she is going back on their deal.

As the couple start arguing they are interrupted by Cleo’s family, Sally McQueen (Annie Wallace) and John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

As her caring relatives start staging an intervention a row soon breaks out about the concerns they have about Abe and Cleo’s health.

John-Paul shares his fears for Cleo but rather than welcome their loving concern, Cleo just feels cornered by everyone.

Later on, more ructions erupt when Cleo sees Abe with Theresa and immediately assumes the worst.

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) fails his driving test which means he can’t take his boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) to Cornwall as they had planned.

Meanwhile, Lucas’s dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is depressed after his break-up with husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Lucas decides he needs to come up with a plan to get them back together.

Ste and James both get invited to a meeting at Casa McQueen and quickly work out that they have been set up by the children!

Ste lays his heart on the line and tells James he is the love of his life and begs for another chance.

However James, who was forwarded the footage of Ste getting passionate with Rex (Jonny Labey), is distraught and says he can’t try any more.

Ste won’t be deterred and is determined to save his marriage however he’s horrified when he turns up at the flat and sees James with a load of painkillers.

Was his husband planning on ending his life?

Plus, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) go head to head when past events continue to haunt Kitty.

