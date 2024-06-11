Hollyoaks spoilers: Terrified Dilly Harcourt sees her dead father!

Dilly Harcourt gets the shock of her life when she sees her dead father, Patrick Blake in Hollyoaks!

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is TERRIFIED when she comes face to face with what seems to be her dead father, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier in the day Dilly’s sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is excited about a new business venture she’s got lined up.

Sienna has leased a stall at the Grand Bazaar and has opened ‘Blake’s Blooms’.

However Sienna and her other sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) are suspicious about Dilly’s odd behaviour.

They’ve noticed their sibling seems to have been acting shiftily.

Sisters Dilly, Sienna and Liberty have recently moved into a flat together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Dilly sneaks off to meet newcomer Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) who claims she is the grandmother of the the three sisters, at the folly.

However, menacing Martha wants to be left alone and attempts to give Dilly money to stay away. When the sisters find Dilly and start arguing, Martha quietly slips away.

But later, Dilly comes face to face with a man who is the spitting image of her late father, Patrick and is left absolutely terrified!

Martha and a man who appears to be Patrick Blake who was killed in 2016! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) start preparations for their baby son, Noah’s, funeral.

After the initial meeting, the greiving couple find themselves imagining what Noah would have been like, but it’s all too painful for Joel who is struggling to hold it together.

Despite the McQueen family rallying around Leela and Joel at The Dog, Joel can’t handle his overwhelming emotions.

He runs outside and rings his ex-fiancé, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), telling her she’s the only person he can talk to.

Cleo pictured with her ex fiancé, Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, his mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) catches him calling Cleo and gives him a pep talk, telling him he needs to stand by Leela and put her first.

Plus, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) books a hotel so that he and his boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) can sleep together for the first time.

However, Lucas lies and says he can’t come to the hotel because he’s been grounded.

When Dillon finds out Lucas has spun him a lie, he confronts him, telling him if he can’t be honest with him then there’s no point moving forward.

Meanwhile, manipulative Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) continues to praise Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) in a bid to make his girlfriend, Cleo feel insecure and self-conscious.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4