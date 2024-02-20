Hollyoaks spoilers: The police CLOSE IN on KILLER Ste Hay!
Airs Thursday 29 February 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Terrified Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) fears the police are about to uncover his crimes in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ste dared hope his nightmare was over after husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) managed to frame his drug dealer Kane for the hit and run that claimed Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) life.
But panic sets in again when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) informs Ste and James that the lawyer's stolen vehicle has been found burnt out and forensics are going over it.
Will they find any evidence to link Ste to the fatal crash?
As Ste begins to freak out, he and James try to figure out their next move.
They're interrupted by a distressed Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) who's sobbing her eyes out after another nightmare about Ella.
James offers his stepdaughter comfort and promises they'll get through Ella's death as a family.
But is Leah about to find out her dad was responsible killing her best friend?
Meanwhile, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) continues his brainwashing of student Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
He takes the vulnerable teenager to a church, where he introduces him to Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) - who is also a believer in gay conversion therapy.
Joining forces, Carter and Declan quiz Lucas about the relationship between his Ste and James.
The dangerous duo also want to know about Lucas's feelings towards his mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and if they're purely platonic.
Will the lad fall further into their trap?
Also, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is down in the dumps over his break-up with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and turns to alcohol to numb his pain.
Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) clocks his brother's drunken state and urges him to speak to Leela. Joel goes over to her house to say sorry, but gets the door slammed in his face!
Back in the club, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is hurt when Abe walks off and leaves her to spend the rest of the night with Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).
Returning home, Theresa vents to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) over Abe's treatment of Cleo before deciding to give him a piece of her mind.
But their tense exchange actually ends up with Theresa taking pity on Abe when he turns things round in his favour.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
