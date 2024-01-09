Hollyoaks spoilers: The village turns AGAINST Felix Westwood!
Airs Wednesday 17 January 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is forced to face the tragic consequences of his actions in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The village remains in a state of total shock and disbelief following the devastating events of the previous day.
News of the incident spreads and anxious residents scramble to find out information about their loved ones.
Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) is relieved when Felix walks through the door, alive and well, but the mechanic soon discovers the extent of the carnage caused by his reckless actions.
Felix then finds himself on the receiving end of Leela Lomax's (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) fury, as she and the whole McQueen clan blame him for what happened.
Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) tries to offer comfort to a suffering Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
But the dad's nightmare continues when he's dealt another terrible blow.
As Warren reels, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) slowly starts to put together the pieces of the previous day.
Ste rushed to the rescue of his daughter Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), who was choking, but took his eye off the road to administer first aid.
Will he blame himself for the tragedy?
Also, confused Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) wants answers as she tries to make sense of recent events.
Her ex-lover Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey) is on hand to offer her comfort, while Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) fears Sienna has rumbled her dastardly scheme to destroy her.
As Dilly desperately tries to cover her tracks she proceeds to get drunk.
Later, Sienna goes to look after Dilly and promises she won't ever leave her side.
But does she know more than she's letting on?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.