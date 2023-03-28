Hollyoaks spoilers: THREAT! Vile Eric Foster gives James an ultimatum!
Airs Monday 3 April, 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) plays hardball with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Last week saw lawyer James colluding with twisted Eric in order to get his hands on the cash needed for his little sister, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) cancer treatment.
However it’s going to come at a high price.
Tonight Eric reveals that in order to get the cash, James must break into his caravan which is under police surveillance and retrieve a necklace.
Under pressure, James agrees.
However things go from bad to worse for him when he is caught by DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).
Meanwhile, James tells Juliet that a private clinic in Germany is willing to provide her with the stem cell transplant she needs.
However, it’s incredibly short-notice. She only has the evening to decide whether to agree to it or not.
Juliet is in a quandary about leaving her family to take the treatment abroad.
Feeling torn, she ends up having a heart-warming conversation with village gangster, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who recently underwent a liver transplant surgery himself.
Elsewhere, the broke McQueens urgently need to raise money to pay their rent.
They come up with the idea of creating a speakeasy in order to bring in some quick cash.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is determined to make it a success and she, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) decide they need to poach punters from Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) at The Dog.
Later on Grace Black (Tamara Wall) crashes the McQueen’s speakeasy and has some harsh words for Mercedes who lashes out with some painful consequences!
Following the fallout, Felix later shocks Mercedes when he tells her that he loves her!
Mercedes is taken aback to hear him drop the L-bomb and her reaction leaves the mechanic wondering where he stands.
Meanwhile sparks are flying between Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in the gym.
However, a miscommunication could be about to cause them a bit of a problem.
Oh dear. What's the mix up?
